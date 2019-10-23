Ying Marketing promotes Joyce Liong to GM

Singapore-based B2B PR firm Ying Communications, Finn Partners Company, has promoted Joyce Liong (pictured) to general manager for Ying Marketing, its business unit that provides digital marketing research and insights, marketing strategy and planning, content marketing, demand generation and account-based marketing programs, campaign management, as well as marketing analytics and optimisation.

Liong first joined Ying as director of client services in 2016 and her new role will take effect in December. John Yan, who held the role for four years, will remain in the company till year-end to ensure a smooth transition.

Liong has been in the industry for over two decades, working with international organisations, especially in the B2B conference and exhibition sector. These have included meetings and events players such as Terrappinn, Reed Exhibitions, Koelnmesse and SingEx Exhibitions. Industries she has covered include technology, medical, environmental, maritime, media, arts, and financial services.

Allan Tan, managing partner at Ying Communications and Finn Partners Asia, said: "Joyce has always impressed us with her ability to marry what her clients offer with what the market wants. Not only can she come up with the right strategy and creative ideas our clients demand, she combines this with disciplined execution of complex campaigns across the region."

