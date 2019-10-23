Finsbury Hong Kong announces new partner

Global PR agency Finsbury has taken on Paul Yang (pictured) as a new partner. Yang was previously general manager of the Ruder Finn Beijing office before relocating to Hong Kong to lead the growth of that office.

Yang’s PR career spans 16 years providing senior counsel to government-related entities and private companies in China, as well as MNCs across Asia. He has advised senior executives on a range of topics and practice areas including corporate and reputation management, crisis and issues handling, B2B engagements, financial services and capital markets, automotive, lifestyle, public affairs and stakeholder outreach.

Ben Richardson, head of Asia, Finsbury, said: "Asian businesses are playing an increasingly active role on the international stage and the challenges and opportunities for MNCs coming into the region have never been more pronounced.

"Paul’s deep experience with issues and crisis management coupled with his extensive knowledge of how to engage media and other stakeholders across the region makes him an invaluable advisor to senior business leaders and companies at this critical time."

Meanwhile, Finsbury chairman and founder Roland Rudd said: "Asia will only become more important to Finsbury in the coming years and our clients will benefit from Paul’s in-depth knowledge of the Chinese market and his expert senior counsel."

