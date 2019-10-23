PRWeek Asia launches weekly bulletin

As the PRWeek brand expands across the globe, we are excited to launch our weekly Asia bulletin jam-packed with news and features from the busy region.

The free bulletin will go out each Thursday morning, and will aim to bring you news of senior hires, client wins and new campaigns, as well as analysis of the big stories affecting your sector, case studies of successful campaigns and lively commentary from industry professionals with their finger on the pulse.

To submit news, comments, case studies or analysis ideas for the Asia bulletin, email Surekha.Ragavan@haymarket.asia.