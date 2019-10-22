Cision Audiences, Activation get public debut

CHICAGO: Cision has launched Cision Audiences and Cision Activation to the general market.

The products will allow brands to capture and retarget earned media audiences, the company said in a statement.

Audiences, which powers Activation, helps brands to identify and activate potential customers based on media-consumption habits for more than 2 million articles, blog posts and other online content, Cision said. The feature was in an early access program this year.

With these updates, users can find out which media coverage resulted in web traffic, reached the right audiences or had the largest audience, a statement said. They can also build market segments to understand media consumption and how and when audiences visit client websites.

Based on data gleaned from audience media habits, users can "activate" audiences with targeted paid ad campaigns, a statement said. They can also identify an audience based on media habits, such as industry news and competitors’ coverage, and activate them with brand messaging.

The updates are available in the U.S. and Canada, with the company planning to roll them out in more markets.

Cision began a partnership with Edelman this year, giving the agency access to exclusive data and allowing the firm’s performance communications team to offer enhanced insights and custom tools built on top of Cision ID.

A Platinum Equity affiliate has agreed to acquire Cision for $2.74 billion. The deal is expected to close in Q1 2020.