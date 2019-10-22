Signal AI raises $25m in Series C funding

Added 1 hour ago by Sean Czarnecki

The round was led by Redline Capital.

News
Photo credit: Getty images
Photo credit: Getty images

NEW YORK: Signal AI has raised $25 million in a Series C funding round led by Redline Capital to support its growth. 

The latest round, which included existing investors MMC Ventures, GMG Ventures and Hearst Ventures, brings the company’s total funding to $43 million, according to a statement from Signal AI. 

Signal AI, which is known for market intelligence and media monitoring, will use the proceeds to branch into new use cases, according to a statement. The company’s AI technology is used by executives for decision-making on issues such as reputation risk; environmental, social and governance; tax; compliance; and regulatory monitoring, the company said in a statement. 

Signal AI is also planning to accelerate growth in the U.S., where it launched last year, and "cement" its presence in Asia-Pacific, where it launched this year.

Over the last year, Signal AI’s revenue has grown by more than 130% and it has more than doubled its number of customers, the company said in a statement. It has 150 employees worldwide with offices in London, New York and Hong Kong. Its clients include Deloitte, HSBC and MSLGroup.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters