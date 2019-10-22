Kite Hill PR creates tech-style PR planning model

NEW YORK: Kite Hill Public Relations has launched a planning model for PR agencies that takes its cues from software developers and other technology professionals.

The trademarked approach, called the PR Sprint Workflow, is based on the principles of agile development, which has its origins in the software industry. Those principles emphasize an iterative, collaborative and adaptive approach to projects that is often associated with the phrase "fail early, fail fast, fail often," according to Wired.

"I think the PR industry continues to be ripe for disruption and agile and the different iterations of agile are being adopted in many industries like the marketing industry, for example," said Tiffany Guarnaccia, founder and CEO of Kite Hill PR. "As we look at how we reinvent PR and ensure we’re aligned with other sectors, this is the natural evolution."

Guarnaccia added that the PR Sprint Workflow is an "open source" project and said she hopes that other PR firms adopt the approach.

"We would love for other agencies and businesses to adopt this, so as an industry we can move even faster," she said. "We’re a tech PR agency and we work with tech businesses, and as more businesses adopt agile [processes] to build products and services, we as an agency and as an industry need to be aligned with them."

The agency has published a white paper detailing the workflow and will be developing workshops and webinars to teach PR pros the agile approach to project management. In addition to making the idea public, Guarnaccia said Kite Hill’s account teams have adopted the workflow and the agency is also selling it as a package for "startups and scale-ups that want to work with an agile PR team."