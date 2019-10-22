So how many of you really have burner Twitter accounts?

Added 3 hours ago by PRWeek Staff

It feels like there might be a few Pierre Delectos in the PR industry.

Photo credit: Getty images
So, it turns out that Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has been using a mysterious pseudonym on Twitter to defend himself and keep tabs on political discussion.

You know who else likes to keep an eye on social media discourse without being noticed? PR pros. 

So how many of you have a secret Twitter account? Tell us the truth, Pierre. We won’t tell anyone. 

