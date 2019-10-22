Bloom Energy's David McCulloch joins Hitachi Vantara

SANTA CLARA, CA: David McCulloch has joined Hitachi as VP of communications of its digital solutions business, Hitachi Vantara.

Based in Santa Clara, California, McCulloch will lead a 20-person global comms team. Officially starting in the role this week, McCulloch reports to CMO Jonathan Martin, who was previously CMO of EMC and HP Software.

"Three of Hitachi Vantara’s key vertical markets are energy, transportation and manufacturing, so I’m excited to be able to continue to draw on the experience I built in these industries," McCulloch said via email.

McCulloch’s most recent post was at Bloom Energy, where he was VP of strategic comms. Bloom Energy continues to search for McCulloch’s replacement, he added via email.

Prior to that, he led comms at GE Power Digital. He was also the head of global PR and senior director of corporate comms at Cisco.

Hitachi Vantara provides "hardware, software and services to 85% of the Fortune 100," McCulloch explained via email. Weber Shandwick has been its U.S. AOR since April 2018.

McCulloch cited Hitachi Vantara as being the official ride and show analytics provider for Walt Disney World and Disneyland as an example of its work. The company helps with the parks’ "operational efficiency."

Last month, Hitachi said it was combining Hitachi Vantara and Hitachi Consulting under the Hitachi Vantara brand by January 2020, led by CEO Toshiaki Tokunaga, who is chairman of the board of parent company Hitachi Global Digital Holdings.

McCulloch explained the move adds "thousands of industry experts into the business to accelerate the growth of its digital solutions."