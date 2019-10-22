Frank chosen to launch Nickelodeon event

Added 3 hours ago by Arvind Hickman

Nickelodeon has chosen Frank to help it launch a new event for families in London, following a competitive pitch.

The Nickelodeon Big Base Camp is "an epic family adventure" that will take place at a secret venue next Easter. 

According to a LinkedIn post by Frank founder and CEO Andrew Bloch, Nickelodeon Big Base Camp will be "a truly immersive family adventure that allows kids to be part of the show as they explore five different worlds".

Kids (and their parents) will get the chance to meet SpongeBob SquarePants and PAW Patrol and see other Nickelodeon favourites like The Thundermans, Henry Danger and more.  

"This is a dream client for the agency, not to mention the major brownie points it has won me with my eight-year-old son," Bloch wrote on social media.

In the past year, Frank has won Atom Bank, The Book People, Burger KingDiet CokeSimply BusinessHuawei and Culture Trip as clients, and launched a social purpose arm called Good Stuff.

