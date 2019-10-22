Ogilvy builds PR and influence team with a series of senior hires

Anna Carter and Toby Conlon join as client partners, and Rosey Stones and Rosie Conboy are business directors.

Carter joins Ogilvy UK's integrated Walgreens Boots Alliance team. She specialises in building brands in beauty, FMCG, lifestyle, food and drink, and retail. Her consumer brand experience includes Unilever (Dove, Persil, Lipton, Magnum), PepsiCo and Procter & Gamble.

She spent five years at Golin, where she was head of client service until leaving in August 2018 and working freelance for a year.

Conlon was appointed in August to lead Ogilvy's reputation offer, working across the entire agency.

He joins from Archetype (previously Text100), where he was head of corporate, and previously worked at Lexis (as head of corporate), Edelman (associate director) and Porter Novelli (associate director). Earlier in his career, Conlon was a comms manager at Shell.

Conboy, who also arrived at Ogilvy in the summer, works on the agency's Bacardi portfolio. She joined from Golin, where she was a director, and has also worked at Freuds and Mischief on a range of clients including Magnum, Dove and PepsiCo.

Business director Rosey Stones joined Ogilvy earlier this year and has worked on eBay, Specsavers, Lindt and Johnson & Johnson, among other clients.

She was previously an account director at Talk.Global – focusing on consumer lifestyle and beauty brands – and was an account manager at Beattie Communications, and a journalist at The Sun, earlier in her career.

"By adding Anna, Toby, Rosie and Rosey to the PR and Influence team we've deepened our expertise in core in-demand services and hugely bolstered our integrated proposition for clients," said Ogilvy head of PR and influence Matt Buchanan.

"And we have massive ambitions for our offer, so we're not stopping there – 2019 has been fantastic so far and the feedback from clients about our new model has been outstanding. I couldn't be more pleased about the foundation we have for 2020."

After Buchanan joined Ogilvy in February he told PRWeek the agency had plans to grow its PR and influence team – which at the time was 120-strong – with talent who specialise in creative PR, strategy and influencer marketing. These latest moves suggest it is now implementing those plans because, after a year in which the One Ogilvy model led to a raft of voluntary redundancies, his team has not only remained intact, it has grown.

Buchanan told PRWeek at the time that PR, influence and earned media sit at the heart of Ogilvy's offer.

"It absolutely is the future of this business," he said. "We might not now be called 'Ogilvy PR', but this agency has a wonderful heritage in PR and we're proud of it."

Last week, Ogilvy picked up the PRWeek UK Award for Best International Campaign for 'Flyland' for HSBC.



