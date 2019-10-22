Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Interpublic CMG net revenue rises 2.1% in Q3. Constituency Management Group, the division of Interpublic Group that contains most of its PR firms as well as several specialist marketing shops, reported an organic net revenue increase of 2.1% in Q3 to $317.5 million. Overall, the holding company’s revenue increased 6.1% to $2.44 billion in Q3, compared to $2.30 billion in Q3 2018.

From big box to toy box. Mattel has hired Danit Marquardt as VP of global corporate communications. Most recently, she led consumer communications for Walmart.com. PRWeek has all the details on her new role.

Finn Partners has hired its first global consumer lead. Kyle Farnham joined the firm as managing partner of consumer. Previously, Farnham was MD of New York and Chicago at Porter Novelli. He told PRWeek why Finn Partners created the role.

When product reviews seem too good to be true. Sunday Riley has agreed to settle with the Federal Trade Commission over allegations that the skincare brand’s employees posted fake reviews on Sephora’s website for two years to boost its sales. The company isn’t required to admit to writing fake reviews, but has promised not to do so in the future.

How is Facebook handling misinformation ahead of the 2020 election? The social network will show more information about the confirmed owner of a Facebook page and more prominently label content that independent fact-checkers have marked as false. Facebook is also launching a "False Information" feature on Instagram to protect the 2020 elections.