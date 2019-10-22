Dell Boomi hires new Europe and US PR agencies, splits from Hotwire

Hotwire had held the Europe-wide b2b account, which is understood to be worth in the mid-six-figures, since 2016, but did not take part in the recent pitch.

Six agencies have now been chosen across Europe: Positive in the UK and Ireland; Omnicom in France; HBI in Austria, Germany and Switzerland; Discus in the Nordics; ImageWare in Italy; and Yellow (a Hotwire partner agency) in Benelux.

Fiona Giles, director, marketing EMEA at Dell Boomi, told PRWeek it was part of several changes to the global marketing strategy, including a messaging refresh earlier in the year focused on growth, innovation and customer success.

The business, which was founded in 2000 and bought by Dell in 2010, also refreshed its brand identity earlier this month – it is now called Boomi, a Dell Technologies Business. A revamped customer community, called "boomiverse", was also recently introduced.

Giles said: "As part of that overall plan we felt we needed a stronger PR footprint in [the] region, agencies who could really engage with the local markets to tell those customer stories and the Boomi story in a way that is relevant; driving better understanding of what we do and ultimately drive up awareness in our target markets."

Adele Breen, head of client services UK at Hotwire, told PRWeek: "It's been a great client for us, a really interesting company to work with, especially as the company has gone through a lot of change. We wish them all the best."

US appointment

Meanwhile, Highwire has been chosen as Boomi's US PR shop following an "aggressive" agency review process, said Emma McCulloch, senior manager, global PR.

During the process, which lasted less than six weeks, 10 agencies were invited to respond to an RFI. Three – Highwire, Allison+Partners and Method Communications – were asked to make presentations in mid-July.

"We chose Highwire due to their enthusiastic creative plan/proposal, strong, experienced team members and stellar reputation in the industry," said McCulloch.

Hotwire had held the US account for more than five years. McCulloch said the agency "had been a great partner for us as we'd grown and become an established company in the Integration Platform as a Service (iPaas) market".

Dell Boomi specialises in systems including cloud-based integration and data management. According to the company website, it operates in more than 67 countries and serves over 9,000 customers.