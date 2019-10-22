Sinclair Communications opens Singapore office

Independent PR agency Sinclair Communications has announced the opening of an office in Singapore, which joins its existing locations in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Beijing.

Founder and CEO Kiri Sinclair told PRWeek Asia that opening a hub in Singapore was a natural next step in the growth of the agency.

"Sinclair has had the pleasure of working with many Singaporean brands and clients based in the Singapore market, as well as leading regional campaigns, which means that we already have great in-market experience across Southeast Asia," she said.

"Additionally, over the last few years we have had many clients looking to us as an agency partner to support across both Greater China and Southeast Asia, and we feel we are now better placed to support them with an on the ground presence."

The new office will be led by Sai Roshini Daswani, who was head of marketing and development in Hong Kong, will move to Singapore and serve as director, head of business development.

"We will be growing our Singapore team over the coming months and are currently on the lookout for exceptional local talent. As an integrated PR agency, we look for individuals that are creative storytellers and have a strong integrated communications mindset," said Sinclair.

On setting itself apart in the competitive Singapore market, Sinclair said the agency’s "strong Greater China knowledge and network will be beneficial to Singapore brands looking to enter new markets or reach new audiences".

Sinclair has a cross-industry client roster, working with both corporate and consumer brands.