Amazon alum Craig Berman joins software company LivePerson

NEW YORK: Chat-based commerce company LivePerson has named Craig Berman, former head of PR for Amazon Entertainment, as SVP of global communications

Berman will be responsible for the company’s internal and external relations strategy. Reporting to LivePerson CEO Rob LoCascio, he started in the role on Monday.

Berman managed PR at Amazon Entertainment until last November. He worked with CEO Jeff Bezos on corporate and crisis communications and was in charge of consumer PR for Amazon’s retail business, helping to roll out the Kindle, Fire and Alexa products. Before joining Amazon, Berman worked at MWWPR.

LivePerson helps brands sell products and services through digital platforms such as SMS, Facebook Messenger, Apple Business Chat and WhatsApp, among others, according to its website. The company’s Q2 revenue increased 15% to $71 million, while it saw a net loss of $24 million.