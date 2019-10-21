Finn Partners names Kyle Farnham as global consumer lead

NEW YORK: Finn Partners has hired Kyle Farnham for the newly created position of managing partner of consumer, leading its worldwide consumer practice.

Based in New York, Farnham is reporting to founding managing partner Peter Finn.

Farnham said he is focusing on hiring and retaining talent, business development and telling the story of Finn Partners’ consumer practice. He started in the role last week.

"Through some acquisitions and great client service, the consumer business has grown," Farnham said. "[The agency] thought it was time to have someone come in and bring that story together in a way that reflects [its] full muscle."

Finn Partners’ consumer practice has more than $12 million in fees, according to a statement from the agency. The firm’s other global practice leaders include Gil Bashe, managing partner for health; Ryan Barr, managing partner for financial services; and Gail Moaney, founding managing partner for travel and lifestyle. Finn Partners is "exploring opportunities" for a global tech practice leader, according to an agency spokesperson.

Previously, Farnham was MD of New York and Chicago at Porter Novelli. He was hired for that role when Jennifer Swint was promoted to global president of the Omnicom Group firm. Porter eliminated Swint’s position this month. U.S. health leader Maura Bergen is serving as Porter’s interim MD for New York, said agency CEO Brad MacAfee.

"We appreciate all of the contributions Kyle Farnham made during his time with Porter Novelli, and wish him nothing but success in his new role," he said.

Before joining Porter, Farnham was chair of the U.S. consumer and brand marketing practice at BCW predecessor Burson-Marsteller. He also spent 16 years at MSLGroup, most recently as MD of Atlanta. Over the course of his career, Farnham has worked with clients such as Bank of America, Hormel, Home Depot, Chevron and Coca Cola.

Finn Partners acquired healthcare specialist agency Lazar Partners last month. In January, it bought Hong Kong-based CatchOn and acquired London-headquartered financial services comms specialist Moorgate Communications a month later.

Finn Partners’ revenue increased by 8% in 2018 to $88.1 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report.