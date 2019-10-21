5 ways Levi's stays relevant and true to itself

How does Levi Strauss & Co., after 166 years, continue to masterfully tap the zeitgeist while leading with its values? The denim company’s SVP and CMO, Jen Sey, and comms head, Kelly McGinnis, let PRDecoded attendees in on some of its secrets last week in Chicago.

Why does purpose-based marketing work for Levi’s? The inside and outside match.

Levi’s always makes sure it talks about its values in a way that doesn’t sound chest-pounding or boastful.

Levi’s stands for equality. The blue jeans giant was one of the first companies to offer same-sex benefits for employees, creating an authentic stand.

How does the company make decisions? Profits through principles. It’s about what’s the right thing to do, not what’s the easy thing to do.