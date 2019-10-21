Just briefly: Industry people moves

People moves

BALTIMORE

Former Nevins & Associates account exec Alessandra Moscucci has joined integrated comms/ad shop Warschawski as a senior associate.

NEW YORK

Michael Echter, formerly global director of corporate communication at MSL, has opened his own shop. Echter is focusing on thought leadership, executive visibility, and helping businesses with the awards process.



BerlinRosen has hired Kelly Vingelis to be VP of digital advertising. Vingelis previously had the same title at Revolution Messaging.



G&S Business Communications has promoted account directors Jennifer Becker and Katie Klaas to VP.

SANTA MONICA, CA

Former PMK*BNC VP Jonathan Kichaven has been hired by Kovert Creative. Kovert does not believe in titles, but Kichaven will be working in the areas of entertainment and sports marketing.

WASHINGTON, DC

Former New York City congresswoman and vice president of public policy for the Americas at Google, Susan Molinari, was named to APCO Worldwide’s International Advisory Council.



Adina Ellis Cato has been named deputy communications director for the bipartisan political organization FWD.us. Cato was previously deputy director of strategic communications for the American Civil Liberties Union.



Ian Christopher McCaleb has joined Mercury Public Affairs as an MD. According to LinkedIn, McCaleb was previously MD of litigation and crisis communications at the law firm Hogan Lovells US.

And in other news…

FLORHAM PARK, NJ

The media data and monitoring company BurrellesLuce has rebranded to Burrelles. As part of the change, the company modernized its visual identity, redefined corporate brand, and expanded its services.

NEW YORK

BCW has introduced a new end-to-end offering in its sports practice called BCW Eventus that will provide strategy and integrated, global communications campaigns for event organizers, host cities and brands. It will be led by BCW Sports MD Lars Haue-Pedersen.