Installation shines light on household food waste

The Small Change, Big Difference campaign created the installation to highlight that well over half of all food waste produced in the UK every year comes from households.

All edible leftovers from the installation were later donated to London charity City Harvest, and redistributed to organisations that feed people in need.

While most London boroughs offer residents food recycling collections so they can turn inedible waste food into energy or compost, the campaign is also asking people to use their caddy for things like peelings, bones and eggshells.

Boroughs that do not currently have a separate food waste collection have been asked by the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, to introduce one for all street-level properties by 2020, to make sure that as little food waste as possible is sent to landfill and to help hit London's recycling and carbon-reduction targets.

Food-waste campaigner and owner of the property used for the installation, Gemma Kelvin, explained: "The amount of food waste we Londoners produce is staggering. What's most surprising is that it's often edible food that is being thrown away, and that it's coming from our households rather than supermarkets and restaurants."

Twelve London boroughs are supporting the cause by hosting events – including workshops and cookery demonstrations – to help residents reduce their food waste, enourage food recyling and to eat more sustainably.

Ali Moore, campaign lead at Small Change, Big Difference, said: "Everyone knows about plastics and their impact on the environment – but the impact of food waste on climate change is also really huge. When food is emptied into the rubbish bin, it produces damaging CO 2 emissions.

"By eating less meat, freezing and storing food correctly and recycling food waste that can’t be eaten, like peelings, bones and eggshells, Londoners can save money and help protect the planet."