Ex-Tesco comms director Jane Lawrie joins KPMG International

She left Tesco earlier this year, when she was replaced by Christine Heffernan.

Lawrie had previously served as Coca-Cola Europe's public affairs and communications director for several years, and held senior comms roles at Diageo and Boots.

At Tesco, she presided over a period in which UK's biggest supermarket group gradually improved its reputation. She joined the business after the 2014 accounting scandal, which initially led to £2bn being wiped off Tesco's value.

At KPMG International, she will sit on the global management team and report to global chairman and chief executive Bill Thomas.

"I am delighted to welcome Jane into this newly created role," Thomas said. "With over 25 years' experience in helping organisations protect and grow their reputation, Jane brings with her a wealth of experience in corporate, digital and employee communications, public policy and sustainability."

Lawrie added: "KPMG is a strong global brand with great people. I look forward to working with leaders across the organisation to deliver on the commitments we have made to our people, our clients and the communities in which we live and work."

Lawrie is the second high-profile comms director move in recent weeks, after HSBC appointed McKinsey's Steve John as its group chief communications officer.