In brief: CBD brief for Smoking Gun, wins for Diffusion, Theobald Fox, Down at the Social, Red Marlin and Aisle 8

Photo-Me International hires consumer lifestyle shop

Following a competitive pitch process, Bland PR has been brought on board to communicate Photo-Me International's new 'Revolution' washing technology and drive brand awareness. This will be a full-service campaign spanning digital and traditional media. Photo-Me International operates, sells and services a wide range of instant vending services across 18 countries, with a strong presence in Europe. The company wants to build on this success in the UK and has brought in the agency to help achieve this.

Student living brand picks Diffusion

Scape, the student living specialist, has appointed Diffusion as its retained PR agency to spearhead its consumer and corporate PR programme in the UK following a competitive pitch process. The agency's campaign will focus on building Scape's brand in the UK with an emphasis on reaching the student population and their parents, spanning traditional press-office activity, influencer engagement and a series of integrated creative campaigns and events.

Japanese store hires Theobald Fox

Japanese brand Tokyu Hands has appointed London creative agency Theobald Fox to lead on its communications and public relations. The company intends to explore potential in the European market. Leading the account is PR director Sarah Coggins; working alongside her is senior PR executive Chrys Salter, and Japanese PR executive Sawako Fukuhara.

Manchester-based agency wins ski and snowboard client

PR agency Down at the Social will work with independent holiday provider More Mountain to promote its portfolio of luxury properties in the French Alps. The agency has been tasked with raising awareness of the brand in national and industry press while helping to educate potential new partners in how, and why, to invest in properties abroad amid the uncertainty of Brexit.

The Leaf Life appoints Smoking Gun

Smoking Gun has been appointed to manage the media relations and digital content strategy for The Leaf Life, a CBD-infused sparkling drinks brand. The agency will support the brand's trade PR as it seeks to grow retail distribution in the UK, and lead on content creation for the brand's new social-media channels.

Online auction disruptor in global PR brief

A new PR brief could change the way classic car fans buy and sell their next cherished motor, thanks to the work of specialist automotive PR and digital communications agency Red Marlin. The Leamington Spa-based agency has been appointed by online classic-car auction disruptor The Market to manage its global PR account. It will be helping to raise the profile of the new platform, which is intended to offer buyers and sellers a more convenient and cost-effective alternative to traditional, bricks-and-mortar auction houses.

Aisle 8 wins luxury jewellery brand

Aisle 8 has been appointed to handle the UK PR for Fenton & Co. The business aims to make the luxury jewellery industry and engagement-ring shopping experience more transparent, accountable and accessible. Aisle 8 will manage all UK PR and communications for the brand, with the team led by Lauren Stevenson, supported by Myfwany Kramer, Kyley Dodd, Sandra Phelan and Anna Macken.