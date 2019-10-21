Intrado Digital Media launches all-in-one platform in North America

OMAHA, NE: Intrado Digital Media has integrated a number of new features onto Notified, which it acquired in April 2019.

By doing this, it has created an all-in-one cloud platform, explained Ben Chodor, president of Intrado Digital Media, via email.

A Sweden-based company, Notified launched its unified platform to North America at the PRSA International Conference in San Diego. It offers global press release distribution through GlobeNewswire and a media database that surfaces recommendations to users via AI technology, Chodor said.

Notified users can "create, publish and measure earned and owned media" on the same platform, and syndicate user-generated content, as well as more holistic performance metrics by combining earned media coverage with owned social account data, said Chodor. Also, users can "access unlimited, custom measurement dashboards and one-click reporting templates to tie campaign performance to business results," he said.

Traditional PR technology has not made life easier for PR pros, he explained.

"Their job has gotten incredibly complex and as marketing and advertising tech has innovated and progressed, PR has been left behind," said Chodor. "[With Notified], PR pros can manage their work and get a holistic view of performance in one, single place."

Intrado has poured resources into integrating new features onto Notified. Some of these features include the bundle of corporate business solutions assets it acquired from Nasdaq last year, including GlobeNewswire, streaming and online events technology from INXPO and referral marketing software from Ambassador.

By combining all these functionalities onto a single platform, it will allow PR pros to work more seamlessly and better leverage data analytics, Chodor said via email. Notified boasts 650 clients, comprising more than 10,000 PR pros. PR agencies make up 40% of its client base.

Intrado declined to break out revenue figures.

In addition to having a more streamlined, intuitive design, Notified has 800 support staff across 17 countries to better ensure customers can understand and leverage the tech, Chodor said.

"When it comes to technology, we believe that public relations professionals are underserved and also hesitant to adopt new tools," Chodor said. "We designed Notified entirely around user experience – to deliver a single, meaningful solution that allows users to listen, connect, engage, amplify and measure their communications campaigns."

After acquiring the corporate business solutions business from Thomson Reuters in 2014, Nasdaq sold the bundle of assets to Intrado, formerly known as West Corporation, in January 2018 for $335 million.