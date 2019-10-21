TV production company ITN appoints corporate comms director

Campbell takes up the role in January, when she will succeed Sarah Vaughan-Brown, who left ITN earlier this year after 11 years.

Campell joins from the Edinburgh Television Festival, where she is chief executive and festival director and has spent the past six years, and has been responsible for providing strategic and editorial direction.

She also launched the TV Foundation, which houses a year-round programme of events and charitable activity including two talent schemes, and introduced a raft of new initiatives with a clear diversity agenda.

Earlier in her career, Campbell was editor of Broadcast for seven years, where she set the editorial vision and maintained the title's reputation as the 'industry bible' for the TV industry.

ITN is a global news and content producer whose clients include ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5, the BBC, Sky, Netflix, Discovery and CBS.

ITN produces news for ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 and has made award-winning TV programmes including The Life of Pets, Interview with a Murderer, and Channel 4 documentary Children on the Frontline.

Campbell will be responsible for communicating the evolution of ITN as an international news and content producer.

ITN chief executive Anna Mallett said: "Lisa is an outstanding communicator, journalist and strategist who understands the requirements of positioning ITN within the industry landscape in the UK and globally.

"She has spent the last six years setting the agenda for the television industry in her work at the TV Festival; her proven track record in championing diversity and inclusion is second to none and her contacts across the industry make her perfectly placed to lead ITN's corporate communications strategy."

Campbell added: "ITN is one of the most globally respected media companies, producing award-winning content, setting the news agenda on a daily basis and creating world-class television programming. I look forward to working with Anna and the editorial team to champion their compelling content and independent journalism."