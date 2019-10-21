Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Who is Pierre Delecto? That’s the mysterious pseudonym Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has been using on a secret Twitter account. The former Republican presidential candidate has been using the account to defend himself and keep tabs on political discussion. Many took to social media to make fun of the name.

A landmark opioid trial begins today in Cleveland. The federal trial could cost opioid makers tens of billions of dollars. Settlement talks collapsed over the weekend. Update: Four drug companies reached a deal to settle two opioid suits in Ohio for $215 million. The settlement includes McKesson, CardinalHealth, AmerisourceBergen and Teva.

Why people Down Under might have trouble reading the paper today. The front page of every newspaper in Australia was blacked out on Monday in a protest against press restrictions. The campaign, by the Australia’s Right to Know Coalition, is aimed at national security laws which journalists say have stifled reporting and created a "culture of secrecy" in Australia.

Always is ditching a feminine Venus symbol from its packaging to be more inclusive. The Procter & Gamble sanitary product brand made the move following complaints on Twitter from transgender activists. However, some people are now calling for an Always boycott, with some feminists claiming that the brand is "erasing women" with its move.

Well, that was fast. Over the weekend, Chick-fi-A said it will close its first United Kingdom location within six months. The restaurant, which opened on October 10 in Reading, England, made the decision to shutter following LGBTQ protests at the new location denouncing the company’s opposition to same-sex marriage. A mall spokesperson said the company would not be allowed to stay beyond its initial "six-month pilot period," calling it the "right thing to do."