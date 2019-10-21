Meltwater debuts Fjord product releases

SAN FRANCISCO: Media intelligence company Meltwater has rolled out a set of updates for its platform.

Under the umbrella term "Fjord," Meltwater is working to provide a more consumer-friendly design with the option to execute an entire campaign on a single platform via these updates. It also gives users a centralized workspace for both its desktop product and mobile app.

Meltwater also launched Explore, a search and analytics capability that serves as the repository for 1.3 trillion documents. More than 500 million documents are added every day via its partnerships Dow Jones, Reddit and the Twitter firehose.

The branding of the initiative invokes its Norwegian roots, namely the idea of glacial meltwater springing forth "new life" and a "fresh start," according to a launch video.

"Meltwater still is primarily known for online news monitoring, but today we offer everything from powerful analytics and automated reporting across all mediums, to influencer engagement functionality and a mobile app that allows our customers to monitor and analyze media on the go," said Johnny Vance, global head of product marketing and partnerships at Meltwater, via email.

This story was updated on October 21 for clarity and to correct the name of Vista Partners.

Fjord adds insight capabilities Meltwater's platform, such as PR attribution, which shows communications teams which earned media is driving interest in a company, Vance explained. It also launched a social analytics feature, Measure, for marketing teams, as well as Digital Marketing Insights Reports for marketers who use data types beyond earned and social. Fjord is also providing users with the opportunity to build custom scoring.

The rollout of Fjord comes after a years-long acquisition spree by Meltwater, which was financed through a $60 million debt funding deal with Silicon Valley Bank and Vector Capital.

Most recently, Meltwater expanded into social analytics and engagement by buying and absorbing Sysomos, its seventh acquisition in a year and a half.

Other key acquisitions include Datasift, which "acts as the engine room to power all of [its] products going forward;" Wrapidity, which replaced its crawlers with "far more powerful and efficient AI-powered crawlers;" and Informat, which gave Meltwater access to Canadian content and a regional customer base, Vance said via email.

In February, Meltwater received a five-year, $175 million loan from Vista Credit Partners, the credit-lending arm of Austin, Texas-based Vista Equity Partners. Vance said the debt on its balance sheet hasn’t affected daily operations.

"It really isn’t because of Vista per se, but we believe that we have a massive opportunity to unlock use cases beyond what our product footprint supports today," Vance said via email.