New government campaign offers glimpse of climate change future

To launch the partnership, Smart Energy GB and AMV BBDO have created six installations at National Trust sites across the country, which offer visitors a chance to ‘time travel’ to the year 2050.

The immersive experience uses CGI and augmented reality technology to show the impact positive environmental change could have on the future of nature and the environment, juxtaposed with the reality of what the country could face if something isn't done about the current climate emergency.

To support the installations, the National Trust will run a multi-channel campaign encouraging people to visit the ‘Travel to 2050’ experience that highlights the importance of small steps in protecting nature and the environment.

Produced by experiential specialist Realise Live, each of the mirrored structures stands at over 8ft tall and has been constructed using a range of sustainable materials, as well as recycled materials where possible.

Behind the tech is Hungarian production company Umbrella, which has used a mix of live feed, CGI and AR animation to recreate the National Trust properties through time.

"If our country is to meet the government's commitment to cut all carbon emissions by 2050, the outdated energy system needs to become much more responsive to fluctuating supply from sustainable sources like wind and sun," said Sacha Deshmukh, chief executive of Smart Energy GB.

The data gathered from smart meters about household energy consumption enables the new, smart-energy system to better understand, plan for and balance out the peaks and troughs in demand, making it easier to integrate sustainable sources of power.

Keith Jones, climate change advisor at the National Trust, added: "Climate change is not some time in the future. It’s happening here and now, affecting the special places we care for. It's easy to feel helpless in the face of climate change, but by taking small steps we can make a meaningful difference together."