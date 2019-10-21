FleishmanHillard Fishburn hires Red's chief digital officer

Park joins the agency on 28 October as a director and partner, and head of social and innovation. He takes over from Brandy Fleming, who becomes MD of Fleishman subsidiary Methods+Mastery.

He had been chief digital officer at Red Consultancy for the past three years and was MD of Red’s specialist social and digital division, Shiny Red, for six years prior to that. At Red, he led on social strategy for clients including Huawei and Aldi.

Reporting to deputy CEO Ali Gee, Park will lead Fleishman’s team of social and innovation strategists and partner with the firm’s Bristol-based digital and content agency, Specialist. Working alongside Park is client social strategist and director Claire Twohill, and director and partner Melissa Conibear.

Methods+Mastery, where Fleming takes over, is a specialty agency within FleishmanHillard network that brings together social, creative and data-driven experts who constantly strive to improve upon the ways brands reach their audiences.

FHF embeds social and digital campaign managers throughout the business, but maintains a specialist strategy offer at the centre.

In partnership with the firm’s intelligence team, headed by Ben Levine, client campaigns are fuelled by data analytics, which it said provides an end-to-end digital strategy and an integrated paid, owned and earned content programme.

"We’ve had our eye on Matt for a long time," Gee said. "He’s a huge talent but just as importantly, his values align with ours. This is a big focus area for us as we’ve seen how it fuels our growth, and brings real depth to the work."

Park added: "I’m thrilled to be joining FHF. It’s a team of great people doing great work for great clients, and I can’t wait to get stuck in."

FHF clients include Samsung, Western Union, Diageo, Singapore Airlines and Barclays.