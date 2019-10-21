Bosch hires new corporate comms agency to tell AI story

Added 4 hours ago by Arvind Hickman

Bosch UK and Ireland has appointed Well Hello to handle corporate communications following a competitive pitch, PRWeek can reveal.

The brief focuses on promoting Bosch's AI and Internet of Things credentials.
The agency’s remit is focused on shifting British perceptions of the company and how it uses artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things across its range of appliances. 

Well Hello has been charged with delivering corporate and consumer communications and into a variety of vertical trade sectors, particularly automotive.

The account was previously held by Good Relations. Smarts Communicate is the lead consumer agency for Bosch's parent company BSH.

Well Hello partner and creative director Nick Woods, who will lead the account, said: "Winning such a highly sought-after brand is a phenomenal win for the agency and we’re delighted to be working with Bosch.

"Most companies are in tech in some way or another these days, but Bosch is right at the heart of how artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things are seeping into every aspect of life.  

"Smart cities, smart homes and smart cars are all increasingly part of our lives and Bosch helps connects them all. They have an amazing story to tell."

Bosch UK and Ireland head of corporate communications Dr Joerg Kirchhoff added: "Well Hello is a superb partner agency for us. Their strategic understanding of our business, our world and our future, mixed with their own creativity and media nous was a winning combination. 

"They also have the agility to be able to quickly flex and adapt as situations change, which in today’s world they almost certainly will. I value both skills equally highly."

