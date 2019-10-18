How Stanley Black & Decker retooled a 176-year-old company for a purposeful future

CHICAGO: Stanley Black & Decker gave corporate responsibility officer Deb Geyer and chief communications officer Shannon Lapierre a big job: roll out a brand purpose and a CSR platform and embed it across the tool company.

"Everyone we talked to after we initially launched our purpose said it’d take seven to 10 years to embed the purpose," Lapierre said. "We move very quickly at Stanley Black & Decker; there’s no way our CEO was going to wait seven to 10 years to see impacted results."

The pair was able to meet their deadline in time for their global leadership meeting, launching both a purpose for the company and a vision to double its size by 2022.

Stanley Black & Decker defined its purpose as "inspiring the makers and innovators to create a more sustainable world."

The company also set goals: continue to deliver top quarterly performance; be recognized as one of the world’s most innovative companies; and elevate its commitment to CSR, including diversity and inclusion initiatives and an effort to not only be carbon neutral, but carbon negative by 2030.

"A lot of people think [that] with purpose [ you] have to get there fast," said Geyer. "But we had to balance and make sure we were thoughtful and invested the right amount of time and made sure we had an activation before we even thought about CSR."