Technology: Friend or foe?

CHICAGO: Twitter has created the need for companies to make fast decisions. Ironically, its own management has been guilty at times of taking too long to act, said Twitter comms VP Brandon Borrman at PRDecoded.

"We still grapple with that," Borrman said at the PRWeek Conference on Thursday. "It is hard to make a decision in the space of a couple of hours because you don’t know what is going to impact the long-term piece."

One way the social network is counteracting this issue is by putting its executive management team on the front lines.

"We are telling them, ‘You are not using the product as fluently as you should be, but you’re going to have to; we are going to start directing questions back to you, encouraging people to ask you directly,’" Borrman said. "We want to have more of the conversation about Twitter out in the public because it will force us to make decisions quicker."

McDonald’s has also been slow at times to adopt new technologies. Molly McKenna Jandrain, senior director of PR and brand engagement at McDonald’s, noted on the same panel that it’s hard to be quick when a company has 33,000 restaurants.

"People get really stuck in old habits in the way we do stuff," she said. "I think we are trying to be quicker and push decisions more and reduce complexities."

Andrada Morar, VP of digital communications and creative services at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, said that her company is able to quickly act on decisions because it has a "high appetite for transformation for new things, taking risks and moving forward."

She added that digital is the place where "everything comes together."

"If you are in this role and have the right relationships within your company at the [executive level], you can move pretty quickly," Morar said.