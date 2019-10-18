Now, more than ever, customers are demanding transparency and authenticity from companies. In fact, 90 percent of millennials, 85 percent of Generation X and 80 percent of baby boomers say that authenticity is important to them when choosing a brand to support. However, for the majority of those surveyed, less than half of content created by brands resonates as authentic. Clearly, there is a gap between the content offered by brands and the desires of customers.
In the search for new content, companies often overlook an untapped source of verifiable and defendable content: their corporate history and experiences.
The history of any organization is laced with its corporate DNA, which can be brought to life in a wide variety of ways: videos and exhibits, company history publications and brand communications, and milestone celebrations and archival initiatives, to name a few. Corporate history as a source of authentic content is a rich resource that is too often overlooked.
By putting your history to work, you have the power to drive and reinforce brand positioning and purpose, build customer and employee relationships, reinforce your legacy, and establish your organization as a thought leader. Using your proven track record, you can prove to your audiences that you walk the walk, not just talk the talk.
At History Factory, we're proud to be pioneers in the use of corporate history to drive business results. We specialize in uncovering true stories deeply rooted in an organization's past, then leveraging those stories to drive measurable results and help guide your future. It's why our philosophy is Start with the Future and Work Back.™ Determine your business objectives and then pull forward strands from your heritage to achieve those objectives. Your history has the power to mobilize and bolster your company in many different ways, including the celebration of milestones and achievements, as well as customer and employee engagement.
