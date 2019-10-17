PRWeek Creative Mentoring Project 2019: mentor/mentee matches revealed

The project, in its second year, aims to encourage and nurture creative talent in the PR industry. Fourty-eight mentees have been chosen this time, compared to 30 in 2018 – so even more comms professionals will benefit.
The new contingent have been matched with their mentors following an application process.
The mentors are all experienced PR executive creative directors and creative directors. They will offer guidance through face-to-face meetings and other forms of contact.
The offer was open to UK-based PR professionals with a minimum of three years’ experience who see themselves as a creative director in the future.
Some creaive chiefs have offered to mentor two people this year.
The scheme is organised by Well Hello partner Nick Woods and Fever creative director Jo Chappel, with help from PRWeek.
Full list of matches:
- Elisse Ahmet (TALK Global) will be mentored by James Shirley (Chaos)
- Beth Arnold (Cow PR) will be mentored by Steve Hill (The Big Partnership)
- Sam Beecham (The Academy) will be mentored by Alex Wood (Golin)
- Lee Benecke (Wavemaker North) will be mentored by Dave Everson (Wire)
- Jake Bilton (Golin) will be mentored by Damon Statt (Mischief)
- Jo Blackburn (Weber Shandwick Health) will be mentored by Sophie Clarke (VCCP Kin)
- Charley Boughen (Pan) will be mentored by Nick Woods (Well Hello)
- Sarah Brown (Red Consultancy) will be mentored by James Hoyle (Tin Man)
- Hugo Bustillos (Ogilvy) will be mentored by Toby Harrison (freelance)
- Bethan Cook (S3 Advertising) will be mentored by Pam Scobbie (Wire)
- Sophy Coombes-Roberts (Pitch Marketing Group) will be mentored by Esin Cittone (Edeleman Deportivo)
- Emma Corbett (Manifest) will be mentored by Kat Thomas (One Green Bean)
- Jasmine El-Gabban (Alpaca Communications) will be mentored by Paul Valentine (Tin Man)
- Becca Eneh (Fever) will be mentored by Lotte Jones (Freuds)
- Harry Falco (Munch) will be mentored by Henry Warrington (Third City)
- Katie FitzPatrick (Hunt & Gather) will be mentored by Hilary Joiner (Stripe Communications)
- Hannah Frost (ASK Italian brand manager) will be mentored by Shirin Majid (VCCP Kin)
- Chloe Gould (Triggerfish) will be mentored by Sam Corry (Taylor Herring)
- Anna Graus (TALK Global) will be mentored by Indy Selvarajah (Edelman Deportivo)
- Chelsea Gray (Fever) will be mentored by Leila Mountford (Lewis PR)
- Max Hammond (Speed) will be mentored by Chris Grabowski (Cirkle)
- Isla Haslam (freelance) will be mentored by Jo Chappel (Fever PR)
- Ellie Heatrick (Nelson Bostock Unlimited) will be mentored by Stuart Yeardsley (3 Monkeys Zeno)
- Laura Jones (Branded Content) will be mentored by Sarah Firth (Speed)
- Emma Leahy (TALK Global) will be mentored by Kim Allain (Talker Tailor Trouble Maker)
- Becca Lewin (Pitch Marketing Group) will be mentored by Catherine Pryce (freelance)
- Mark Lewington (Tin Man) will be mentored by Dan Glover (The Academy)
- Morag MacDonald (Weber Shandwick Scotland) will be mentored by Stuart Yeardsley (3 Monkeys Zeno)
- Ewan MacGill (Smarts) will be mentored by Scott Dimbleby (W Communications)
- Morag Magee (Nelson Bostock Unlimited) will be mentored by Dale Watkins (Weber Shandwick)
- Liana Maher (Manifest) will be mentored by Ottilie Ratcliffe (The Romans)
- Chris McElwain (Weber Shandwick Healthcare) will be mentored by Stuart Hehir (Pegasus)
- Alice McRoe (Frank PR) will be mentored by Khalid Latif (Weber Shandwick)
- Siobhra Murphy (Transport for London) will be mentored by Simon Moore (Omnicom)
- Anais Parkin (Weber Shandwick Healthcare) will be mentored by Donald Swanepoel (Cow PR)
- Chloe Partikas (Ogilvy) will be mentored by Graeme Anthony (Frank PR)
- Charlie Powell (Weber Shandwick Consumer) will be mentored by Mark Perkins (W Communications)
- Amy Rana (Weber Shandwick) will be mentored by Michael Dowell (MSL)
- Richard Ratcliffe (Weber Shandwick B2B) will be mentored by Pete Way (BCW)
- James Richards (Rooster PR) will be mentored by Andrew Soar (Ogilvy)
- Amy Robinson (Pitch Marketing Group) will be mentored by Janelle Feliciano (Weber Shandwick)
- Joni Roome (Karmarama) will be mentored by Matt Wilcock (Cow PR)
- Lee Sanders (Cake) will be mentored by Joe Mackay-Sinclair (The Romans)
- Jessica Strawson (Fever) will be mentored by Julian Cirrone (freelance)
- Richard Thiardt (Stir PR) will be mentored by Pete Mountstevens (Taylor Herring)
- Dima Vasilenco (Nelson Bostock Unlimited) will be mentored by Claire Bridges (Now Go Create)
- Naomi Walsh (Hunt & Gather) will be mentored by Gavin Lewis (Hope&Glory)
- Sam Widdows (The Progress Film Co) will be mentored by Gemma Vardon (freelance)