PRWeek Creative Mentoring Project 2019: mentor/mentee matches revealed

The project, in its second year, aims to encourage and nurture creative talent in the PR industry. Fourty-eight mentees have been chosen this time, compared to 30 in 2018 – so even more comms professionals will benefit.

The new contingent have been matched with their mentors following an application process.

The mentors are all experienced PR executive creative directors and creative directors. They will offer guidance through face-to-face meetings and other forms of contact.

The offer was open to UK-based PR professionals with a minimum of three years’ experience who see themselves as a creative director in the future.

Some creaive chiefs have offered to mentor two people this year.

The scheme is organised by Well Hello partner Nick Woods and Fever creative director Jo Chappel, with help from PRWeek.

Full list of matches: