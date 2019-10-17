3 big highlights from the PRWeek-Boston University Bellwether Survey panel

"The unfortunate thing, and a lot of companies have been through this, is when you have one person [founder John Schnatter] who made a mistake, that reflects on the 120,000 people working at the company. I don’t think people think about that a lot, they don’t think about the employees who show up every day. So we focus on telling the stories of the 120,000 people who work at the company. One of the big things we learned going through an issue like that is how critical employees are and how critical internal employee comms are. We actually centralized internal comms for the first time. We’d been kind of spread out through different organizations. I almost think of employees as our most important comms audience."

-Madeline Chadwick, VP of comms, Papa John’s International

"During times of crisis, or when things are affecting the business, if the comms leader’s not on the same level as the legal leader or HR leader, and if they report into those people, you can ultimately get to the wrong comms outcome."

-Pete Marino, chief public affairs and communications officer, MillerCoors

"Purpose drives the PR comms strategy significantly more than it drives the marketing strategy. Although most client-side organizations that responded have a clearly articulated purpose, there’s concern about whether purpose is widely understood throughout the organization, not only at the top but with the hourly workers and so on."

Donald Wright, professor, Boston University