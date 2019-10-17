Senior sector figures to advise scheme promoting racial diversity in PR

The new NEDs are strategic comms consultant Anouchka Burton and Daljit Bhurji, CEO and founder of Diffusion. Both will join the advisory board (see full list at the bottom of the story).

The Blueprint, which was announced in June, is preparing to launch a number of initiatives including a diversity "kite mark" system for employers. This is alongside schemes to promote leadership and attract new talent from black, Asian and ethnic minority backgrounds.

BME PR Pros founder Elizabeth Bananuka said: "Tackling the PR sector’s immense diversity problem cannot be done in silo or by a homogenous group with a shared perspective. The Blueprint has secured an incredible advisory board of inspiring individuals from a range of professional and personal backgrounds all committed to doing something about diversity and not just talking about it.

"I am particularly grateful that two of my professional heroes, Daljit Bhurji and Anouchka Burton, have come on board as non-executive directors to support The Blueprint’s ambitious plans to ensure talented black, Asian, mixed race and ethnic minority PR and comms professionals get the careers they deserve and our industry fully benefits from their talent."

The advisory board in full:

Daljit Bhurji, Diffusion (NED)

Anouchka Burton, strategic communications consultant (NED)

Jo-ann Robertson, Ketchum London

Ronke Lawal, Ariatu PR

Sara Hawthorn, Infusion Comms

Tommy Rufai, Wimbart

Isobel Bradshaw, Vodafone

Julian Obubo, Manifest London

Tobi-Ruth Adebekun, Snap Inc

Kristian Hoareau Foged, Archetype

Adrian Ma, Fanclub PR

Janelle Feliciano, Weber Shandwick

Chelsea King, Kin&Co

Hoda Awad, Madano

David Fraser, Ready10

Abbie Sampson, Energy UK

Katie Gallop, Cirkle

Peter Bowles, Dynamo PR

Mary Whenman, British Business Bank

Sarah Waddington, Astute.Work

Nik Govier, Blurred

Bibi Hilton, Golin London

Davnet Doran, Britvic

Preena Gadher, Riot Communications

Claire Quansah, Red Havas UK

Jo-ann Robertson, partner and CEO at Ketchum London, said: "Real change takes hard work and a relentless pursuit of clear goals. The Blueprint advisory board is an incredible opportunity to work to together as an industry to deliver the change we want to see and I'm honoured to be part of it."

PRWeek and BME PR Pros also collaborate on the BME Mentoring Scheme.