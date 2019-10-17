Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Last night industry pros gathered in the Windy City to celebrate the first PRWeek Purpose Awards, recognizing activations that use creative ideas to genuinely further positive causes and also acknowledging the organizations and individuals behind them. Check out the full list of inaugural Purpose Awards honorees here. Congratulations to the winners!

Comms pros shouldn’t be afraid of intuition and "getting out of" their data sometimes, Disney’s former head of innovation and creativity Duncan Wardle said at the PRWeek Conference in Chicago on Wednesday. He noted that in focus groups, consumers tend to say what they think a company wants to hear. If a brand wants real insight, they need to spend time with consumers in their home.

What to do if the CEO asks you to give your company something to believe in. That’s what Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put tasked CMO Martin Renaud and Russ Dyer, VP and chief of communications and government affairs, with in 2017. Renaud and Dyer provided a breakdown to PRWeek Conference attendees of what they did.

While you’re not checking PRWeek.com for day two coverage of our conference, here’s something else to look out for on Thursday: Mark Zuckerberg’s speech on free expression. The Facebook CEO wrote in a…you guessed it… Facebook post that he plans to live-stream a speech today about his views "on voice and free expression." He said his speech will include his opinion on why "voice is important, how giving people voice and bringing people together go hand in hand, how we might address the challenges that more voice and the internet introduce, and the major threats to free expression around the world."

Nancy Pelosi shows how to respond to a bully on Twitter. President Donald Trump tweeted an image of House Speaker Pelosi during a heated White House meeting with the caption, "Nervous Nancy’s unhinged meltdown!" Pelosi responded by making the image her Twitter cover photo. Pelosi's deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill tweeted, "Thanks for the new cover photo @realDonaldTrump!"