Watch: The first rule of Pillow Fight Club is...

As the new pillows are introduced across the company's 800 hotels, up to 400,000 leftover pillows are being used to launch Pillow Fight Clubs across the UK.

The hotel chain wants to inspire Brits to start their own Pillow Fight Clubs, with events taking place in cities across the UK including London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Bristol soon to be announced.

In a bid to prepare pillow fighters, a scene from Hollywood blockbuster Fight Club, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this autumn, has been recreated to explain the rules of Pillow Fight Club.

Leading the shot-for-shot remake is the club's very own mini Tyler Durden, a character famously immortalised by Brad Pitt in the cult classic.

"In view of the first rule of Pillow Fight Club, we’re slightly restricted in what we can talk about… however we can confirm Golin was briefed to launch Premier Inn’s ‘best ever’ pillow," said Jack Moriarty, creative at Golin.

Head of product at Premier Inn Sarah Simpson described how pillow fights are one of the few childhood ‘sports’ people can take through to adulthood and still be good at.

"Because of this, we thought Pillow Fight Club would be the perfect way to use leftover pillows before they’re recycled and bring families together to have some fun," she added.