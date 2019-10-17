H+K wins global brief to drive awareness of the 'circular economy'

Following a competitive pitch process, H+K are now working with the non-profit to develop strategies and execute campaigns that improve understanding of circular economy solutions globally.

The circular economy describes how resources and energy that produce goods can be repurposed well beyond their lifecycles in order to cut down on waste. A video explaining the concept is below.

The brief includes raising awareness the foundation’s role in the debate about how to best transform the economy to benefit business, society and the environment.

The relationship began with the launch of a new paper on climate change that was published last month during Climate Week in New York.

H+K said it helped the non-profit achieve international "tier one coverage" and deliver the paper’s message to policymakers, businesses, institutions, financial services and the public.

The agency had previously supported the foundation in the launch of their New Plastics Economy Global Commitment in October 2018, which attracted 250-plus signatories.

"The messages that we need to deliver are urgent. Our aim is to demonstrate that the circular economy provides a solutions framework for many of the world’s most pressing challenges," said Nicola Evans, communications lead at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

H+K has offices in more than 40 countries worldwide, and is a partner of Common Ground, a joint venture from advertising’s ‘big six’ in support of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

"It’s never been more important for brands and the public to understand how to adapt for a sustainable future. It’s a challenge all our clients face," added Chris Pratt, managing director of H+K’s Energy and Industrials practice in London.