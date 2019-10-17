Hume Brophy appoints UK managing director

Added 2 hours ago by Stephen Delahunty

Global communications agency Hume Brophy has promoted Edel Bach to managing director of its UK business after the previous MD left less that a year into her role, PRWeek can reveal.

Edel Bach will lead Hume Brophy in the UK
Bach succeeds Helen Munro, a former Whitehouse Consulting MD, who Hume Brophy said had moved on "to pursue other opportunities".

Bach will lead Hume Brohpy in the UK and its team of 20 consultants. Before joining Hume Brophy, she had worked in consultancy in Asia, the UK and Ireland.

"Edel joined Hume Brophy in 2012 and has worked her way up to this leadership role through talent and determination," said CEO Conall McDevitt.

Hume Brophy’s London corporate and public affairs clients include VMware, Airlines for America and the Alternative Investment Management Association.

Hume Brophy has offices across America, Europe and Asia, including in Dublin, Brussels, Frankfurt, Paris, Hong Kong, New York and Singapore.

