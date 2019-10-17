Octopus Group secures EMEA brief for insuretech client

The brief includes helping Digital Risks "develop a strong voice in an industry dominated by traditional insurance brands", and drive brand awareness as the business expands across Europe. A key element is to reach SMEs.

Digital Risks uses technology and data to "reinvent business insurance for the digital age", providing adaptable, monthly-subscription-based cover for SMEs. The firm also insures emerging business risks, such as cyber attacks, data loss, social engineering and ransomware, and the needs of fast-growth firms.

Digital Risks recently partnered with Starling Bank in a move that gives Starling’s 60,000 business account holders easy access to insurance cover.

"Businesses are still used to clunky opaque insurance agreements, so Digital Risks has an amazing proposition, bringing business insurance kicking and screaming into the 21st century," Octopus MD Pete Hendrick said.

"We’re very excited to support them as they get the word out to SMEs that insurance is changing for the better."

Octopus Group picked up awards in the B2B, technology and small budget categories for its work on Tudder 'Tinder for Cows', a campaign for Hectare Agritech.