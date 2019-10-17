Diageo announces new head of comms for APAC

Diageo has announced the appointment of Azmar Sukandar (pictured) as head of communications and society for Asia-Pacific. She will provide strategic counsel and support to the company’s APAC business, and will work closely with Sam Fischer, president of Asia-Pacific and Greater China, and Paul Kelleher, corporate relations director for Asia-Pacific.

Prior to this, Sukandar was director of strategic communications and marketing, APAC, for The Nature Conservancy (TNC), a global environmental non-profit, where she oversaw internal and external comms strategy. Before that, she headed the APAC communications function for the Financial Times as well as Time and Fortune magazines as well as worked with Microsoft's MSN division.

Sukandar is also a founding board member and current vice president of the Asia Pacific Association of Communication Directors, a regional network of senior in-house communications professionals.

On her appointment, Kelleher said: "I am confident that Azmar will play a leading role in promoting responsible drinking and shaping the work that we are doing to help build thriving communities in every market in which we operate."

Sukandar is currently based in Hong Kong and will move to Singapore, Diageo's APAC headquarters, in December.