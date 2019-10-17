ASDA'A BCW strenghtens subsidiaries Proof Communications and PSB

Stefanie Spanos joins Proof Communications as associate director for digital, bringing 12 years of experience from Canada, UK, and the UAE.

Spanos helped launch a blockchain festival in Dubai and worked on taking the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund to market. She has previously worked with Edelman and specialises in digital analytics and data in the communications and PR.

Michael Hodgkinson, who joins as senior consultant with PSB Middle East, is experienced in international communications and strategy research with firms in the Middle East and Europe.

A graduate in politics, philosophy and economics at the University of Oxford, Michael has led the GSK global delivery team at PSB and delivered several corporate and government projects in the Middle East.

Sunil John, founder of ASDA’A BCW and president of BCW Middle East, told PRWeek Middle East: "Public relations in MENA has always required a more nuanced approach than most other regions.

"We’re situated in one of the fastest advancing economies in the world, where digital communication and data are increasingly in demand. ASDA’A BCW extended its operation a few years ago to embrace a ‘Power of Three’ strategy, including digital and data expertise through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Proof Communications and research through PSB.

"We are fortunate to have brought Stefanie and Michael aboard to strengthen our offering in these important sectors."

Proof Communications began as the digital and branding division of ASDA’A BCW and grew into a fully-fledged digital and design agency that caters to clients across the Middle East. Proof said its most memorable campaigns include ‘We See Genius in Every Child’ for GEMS Education and ‘Welcome to the Driver’s Seat Campaign’ for Ford Middle East.

PSB specialises in custom research and analytics and has provided strategic guidance in sectors such as healthcare, technology, blue-chip corporate, financial, entertainment and public sectors in more than 100 countries.