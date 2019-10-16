Five steps from Mondelez you can take to mobilize purpose

CHICAGO: In 2017, Mondelez set out to forge a new purpose in a world that was increasingly demanding more from its favorite snacks.

At that time, newly minted Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put handed down an edict to CMO Martin Renaud and Russ Dyer, VP and chief of communications and government affairs: give our company something to believe in.

Ultimately, "snacking made right" became its creed. Here’s a quick breakdown of how Mondelez rolled it out.