Five steps from Mondelez you can take to mobilize purpose

CHICAGO: In 2017, Mondelez set out to forge a new purpose in a world that was increasingly demanding more from its favorite snacks.
At that time, newly minted Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put handed down an edict to CMO Martin Renaud and Russ Dyer, VP and chief of communications and government affairs: give our company something to believe in.
Ultimately, "snacking made right" became its creed. Here’s a quick breakdown of how Mondelez rolled it out.
Go to the data. Renaud and Dyer dug into the data, researching its peer set, internal employee engagement, social media, talent-acquisition stats and more. Listening is more important than wordsmithing, they concluded.
Lean into your heritage. Running from Mondelez’s snacking heritage would be foolish. It’s the brand’s greatest strength. As Renaud observed, "People don’t want to choose between snacking and eating right."
But embrace something new. Consensus is the death of purpose. Renaud warned, "If it’s too consensual, if everyone agrees, it’s not the right purpose."
And roll it out. Mondelez hosted its first global townhall, in which Put addressed the global workforce. It also convened 250 executives in Vienna to hash out what purpose could mean in a three-day event discussing corporate strategy. After that, it allowed local communications leaders to tell that story to the media. In the future, it will release a "state of snacking" report on trends related to sustainability and well-being.
Make sure your purpose actually affects the business. Mondelez even rolled out an Oreo "pronoun" package to celebrate Pride.