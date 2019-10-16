PRDecoded kicks off with former Chicago Bear, GENYOUth

PRWeek kicked off PRDecoded: Purpose Principles early Wednesday morning by partnering with GENYOUth, Fuel Up to Play 60 and Midwest Dairy to increase student access to school breakfasts at DuSable and Bronzeville Scholastic Institute high schools in Chicago.

PRWeek’s team gathered with students, school administrators and former Chicago Bear Anthony Morgan for a special ribbon-cutting ceremony and breakfast cart unveiling.

The donation of the breakfast cart will help to serve almost 100,000 meals annually to students and underscores PRWeek’s commitment to community service and youth empowerment.