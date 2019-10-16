APCO supports Country Crock Plant Butter launch

NEW YORK: APCO Worldwide is handling PR for the launch of Country Crock Plant Butter.

APCO started working with Country Crock this month, a representative from the firm told PRWeek. Country Crock dove into the plant-based food movement last month with the launch of its dairy-free plant butter that it says tastes like dairy butter.

APCO representatives declined to comment further on the work.

To educate consumers about what plant butter is, Country Crock launched a campaign this week featuring "butter experts and critics" who have been converted into plant butter enthusiasts, according to a statement.

Country Crock has added a page to its website that explains how its butter is made and why it is healthier for consumers and the planet, as well as displaying plant-based recipes for people to try.

It also introduced "plant butter lovers." One butter expert is Lynn Rupley-Smith, who has won 229 state fair baking championships. This year, she was challenged to enter the baking competition at the Kentucky State Fair with her classic recipes with one stipulation: they had to all be made with Country Crock Plant Butter.

Rupley-Smith won two more blue ribbons for her strawberry rhubarb and shoofly pies by using the new product.

Country Crock released a video of Rupley-Smith as part of the campaign.

Country Crock also created a video with self-proclaimed butter lover and celebrity food expert Antoni Porowski in which he and a guest test Country Crock Plant Butter in her grandmother’s shrimp scampi and oatmeal cookie recipes.

Ogilvy in Chicago collaborated on the videos and has been working on creative development with Country Crock since November of last year, according to an APCO representative.