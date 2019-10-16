Lids names Berk Communications as North America AOR

NEW YORK: National hat and fashion retailer Lids has named Berk Communications as its North America PR AOR.

The firm began talking to the retailer in July and working for Lids at the start of this month, said Ron Berkowitz, founder and CEO of Berk, who added that there was no formal RFP process. Berkowitz said Lids was not working with an incumbent agency when his firm won the year-long, six-figure contract.

"For us, it’s a great brand," he said. "Everybody knows Lids, and it fits in well with our other consumer product lines like Puma and Body Armor."

The agency is handling communications strategy and counsel, domestic media relations and influencer support. Berkowitz said his firm will help Lids with store openings, connecting the brand to events such as the Super Bowl and enabling collaboration with celebrities and personalities such as rapper and activist Meek Mill, a Berk client.

Berkowitz will lead account work. Recently hired EVP and COO Ryan Mucatel, VP of sports and entertainment Melanie Van Dusen and senior director for lifestyle Didier Morias will work on the account.

Berk hired Mucatel, formerly an EVP at MWWPR, last month.

Berk operates as an independent shop inside MWW’s network after MWW acquired a majority stake in the firm in 2015.