In Pictures: PRWeek UK Awards 2019 - part two

Added 47 minutes ago by Rob McKinlay

See the second batch of photos from the comms industry Oscars, the PRWeek Awards, which took place at London's Grosvenor House hotel on Tuesday night (15 October).

News

of

Agencies Weber Shandwick, Octopus Group, Taylor Herring, The Romans and Golin, as well as Heathrow Airport's in-house comms team, were among the multiple winners at the event, which was hosted by Sally Phillips and saw sustainability pioneer and comms legend Sue Garrard inducted into the PRWeek UK Hall of Fame.

Our second gallery features photos from the drinks reception, dinner, afterparty shots and outtakes.

See the first batch of photos, including the awards ceremony here.

Images by Steve Pope/Fotowales

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters