Exclusive: Hanbury Strategy takes on former Number 10 senior staffer

Moor will work alongside fellow director Emily Fermor, who recently worked on Jo Swinson’s successful bid to become Liberal Democrat leader.



They will lead Hanbury’s public affairs team of 13 consultants in the UK, reporting to the agency’s founders Ameet Gill and Paul Stephenson.

Parliamentary background

Moor has extensive experience and knowledge about the workings of central government, Parliament and the legislative process.

After graduating from Lancaster University with a degree in philosophy and physics in 2006, he spent six months working as an intern for Conservative MP Andrew Mitchell before taking up a job as a researcher for Sir Simon Burns MP.



He spent six-and-a-half years working for Burns, during which time he was promoted to the position of senior parliamentary assistant.



Moor took up a role as senior account manager at Grayling in 2013, where he stayed until 2016 – when he went to Cicero Group as head of legislative affairs.



He left the agency in January 2018 to become a special adviser to the prime minister before being promoted to director of legislative affairs at Number 10, a role he left in July this year.

New challenge

In his new post at Hanbury, Moor will be working with clients ranging from investment banks to unicorn start-ups.

Moor said: "After leaving No10, the next job had to be the right one and Hanbury Strategy offers exactly what I need: fast-paced, ambitious, intelligent and fun. Never has politics – and especially Parliament – been so relevant to the UK and to business, and joining Hanbury was the obvious choice when it came to looking for somewhere that is making a positive impact."



Hanbury co-founder Stephenson remarked: "Joe could have walked into pretty much any agency in London given his experience in Whitehall and knowledge of parliamentary procedure. We are honoured that he’s chosen to join our rapidly growing team."



He added: "We want to be the go-to consultancy for anyone facing a challenging political risk or issue. When people of the calibre of Joe join us, that takes us one step closer to achieving that."

Growth

Moor’s appointment comes shortly after Hanbury's recent hire of James Kanagasooriam, former polling strategist for the Scottish Conservatives, to lead its polling and data strategy business.

Stephenson commented: "We see these two hires as a real statement of intent and we are expecting to announce more senior names soon as we seek to strengthen our team further and continue to build a world class team to support our clients."



Hanbury’s clients include Barclays, Bird, Bulb, Citibank, Deliveroo, the Design Museum, GSK, Herbert Smith Freehills, KPMG and Linklaters.



The agency, which was founded in 2016, is targeting a 40 per cent growth in revenue this year for the second year in a row.

Click here to subscribe to the new, FREE public affairs bulletin to receive dedicated public affairs news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the public affairs bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com