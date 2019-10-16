Weber Shandwick promotes Sara Gavin to chief client officer

NEW YORK: Weber Shandwick has promoted North America president Sara Gavin to chief client officer as part of a group of promotions at the firm.

Gavin will oversee key client relationships and the firm’s client service model, the agency said in a statement. She is taking over the role from Cathy Calhoun, who has moved to parent company Interpublic Group’s Constituency Management Group, of which Weber is a part.

Gavin had served as Weber’s North America president since 2013. Replacing her in that role is Joy Farber Kolo, who will remain in charge of the firm’s Eastern operations, which include New York, Boston and Atlanta. Farber Kolo was named president of Weber Shandwick East in 2017.

The agency also named chief collaboration officer Susan Howe to the newly created role of chief growth officer and promoted chief digital officer Chris Perry to the newly created position of chief innovation officer, an expansion of his current role.

Weber also expanded the job of chief human resources officer Abby Gold and gave her the newly created title of chief employee experience officer.

Weber posted 5% revenue growth in 2018 to $846 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report.

CMG’s revenue grew 1.9% in Q2. CMG CEO Andy Polansky, the former chief executive of Weber Shandwick, said the unit’s PR firms posted low-single-digit revenue growth on both an as-reported and organic basis in Q2.