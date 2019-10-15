We Company CCO Jimmy Asci steps down

Jimmy Asci, chief communications officer at the We Company, has stepped down after working there for six months, according to media reports.

It is the second time the We Company has lost a chief communications officer in as many months. Asci replaced Jennifer Skyler, who is set to become chief corporate affairs officer at American Express on October 28.

Asci joined the co-working startup from Teneo, where one of his clients was reportedly former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick.

Asci’s departure comes as the We Company is preparing to lay off staff. It withdrew its IPO last month, and Adam Neumann stepped down as CEO after a battle with We Company’s board of directors. Neumann is continuing to serve as the company’s chair.

He and his wife, cofounder Rebekah Paltrow Neumann, have hired Edelman for comms support. Gladstone Place Partners is We Company’s lead corporate agency. Sard Verbinnen & Co. represents WeWork’s largest investor, SoftBank.