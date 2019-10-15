Just Briefly: Luquire George Andrews names Hilzinger creative chief

People Moves…

CHARLOTTE, NC: Glen Hilzinger has been named chief creative officer at communications agency Luquire George Andrews.

MEMPHIS, TN: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has named Tabrina Davis as VP of marketing and communications.

NEW YORK: Valerie Leary has been named director of demand generation at North 6th Agency. Hill+Knowlton Strategies has hired Alexandra Taylor as consumer director, specializing in lifestyle and entertainment. Clarity PR has hired Jason Stark as CFO and Jacob Whitish as its first VP of global sales and marketing.

TORONTO: Hill+Knowlton named Kristy Payne as GM of its Toronto office; previously she was chief communications officer for Plan International Canada. Hall+Co. has hired Ashlee Dubreuil as VP of luxury brands and Ivan Liu as VP of business development.

Account wins...

NEW YORK: 5W Public Relations is now PR AOR for Hälsa Foods, a dairy-free yogurt brand. Finnish tech design and art company FTDA hired Issa PR to launch the Mondo Music, Tech & Innovators Festival in New York City.

And in other news…

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL: Fish Consulting has started offering franchise consulting services and has named Jeff Sturgis to lead the new practice.

NEW YORK: Peppercomm has launched the StandSmart Purpose Stress Test, an addition to its StandSmart offering, to help protect brands from purpose-washing accusations. Copenhagen PR shop United Spirit Nordic has joined the New York-based agency network WorldWise PR Affiliates. Clarity PR has launched a financial services practice led by MD Michael Celiceo and staffed by Jaclyn Hartnett and Rozeta Andres.