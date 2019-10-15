MSLGroup global CEO Guillaume Herbette departs

Herbette's role - which has latterly also involved overseeing Publicis’ PR Agency Network that includes MSL, Kekst CNC, and Qorvis Communications - will not be replaced. Instead, local MSL offices will report to Publicis leadership teams on a regional basis.

Herbette joined MSL after more than 17 years at FleishmanHillard, where he rose to vice chairman of operations and global COO.

Herbette's appointment in 2015 followed shortly after Publicis Worldwide president Arthur Sadoun took direct supervision of MSLGroup, with the company talking of a more "integrated" approach.

Speaking to PRWeek in January, shortly after her appointment, MSL US CEO Diana Littman gave some inights into the new thinking at the holding company.

"Publicis is putting everything under client-centric teams that are right for the clients’ business today and tomorrow, and that’s the way the industry is moving," she said. "We’re one audience experience and Publicis is tackling business challenges and maximising business opportunities based on that. We’re building a holistic model based on the experiences the people we are trying to reach have."

Publicis did not comment on Herbette's departure.

Earlier this year, MSL hired Chris McCafferty, founder of PR agency Kaper, as its London CEO.

On Friday, Publicis' share price dived 13 per cent to €37.49, its lowest level in more than seven years, with analysts saying that the ad holding group has potentially "bitten off more than it can chew" with acquisitions. It followed a 2.7 per cent fall in Q3 revenue.